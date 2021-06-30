Somerset's Blackford Hill quarry expansion plan approved
- Published
A quarry is set to expand over the next 14 years despite concerns over traffic and noise from opposing residents.
Blackford Hill quarry, near the A303 between Sparkford and Wincanton in Somerset, will now be extended by Ham & Doulting Stone Company Ltd.
Company owner, Zac England, said there was market demand for stone from this quarry and it would create new jobs.
Somerset County Council's regulation committee met on Thursday and accepted the proposals.
The authority has placed restrictions on what work can be carried out at weekends, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. said.
The stone would be transported to the company's masonry works at Tout Quarry in Charlton Adam to be cut, dressed and sold.
The extraction would involve an additional two HGV journeys per week, with the land being returned to agricultural use after the 14-year period was up.
'Benefit economy'
Mr England told the committee: "My company has been regularly contacted by builders and architects looking for this stone.
"It is therefore clear to me that there is a market for this stone, which would benefit Somerset's economy."
Members of the Blackford Quarry Action Group said the proposals were "wholly inappropriate and unacceptable", arguing the expansion would negatively impact local tourism.
A spokesperson added: "These wide and heavy vehicles will completely fill this narrow lane which is in daily use by walkers, horses from the local stables, and cyclists on the Wessex Cycle Way - all of whom would be in great danger."
Councillor William Wallace, whose Blackmore Vale division includes the site, backed residents' concerns adding he was disappointed that a formal site visit had not taken place.
He said: "It's imperative that we hear what the locals say. I have visited the site and know the area very well.
"The roads and lanes around there are highly unsuitable for HGV traffic."
However, members of the committee voted for the proposals agreeing that it would bring more jobs to the area.
