Chard flooding: Water enters several homes in Somerset
- Published
"Terrifying" flash-flooding has damaged several homes and properties after heavy rainfall on Monday evening.
Lilias Ahmeira said "raging" river water up to 4ft (1.2m) high entered her house near Chard in Somerset.
"The furniture is wet and we've taken the carpets and rugs out. It's devastation," she said.
Avon Fire and Rescue said it received around 80 calls and two people had to be rescued by boat after getting stuck on a flooded road.
Two flood warnings remain in place on Tuesday morning but all roads are back open and drivers should be cautious., Somerset County Council said.
It said its teams worked overnight to deal with the damage.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.