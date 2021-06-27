Somerset Glastonbury Festival fans recreate site at home
Glastonbury Festival fans have been taking part in Glasthomebury by recreating the site in their homes after it was cancelled for a second year.
The festival usually takes place on the last weekend of June but was cancelled in 2021 and 2020 due to Covid-19.
Felicity Cooney and Freddy Bevan, from south Somerset, built their own replica of the Pyramid Stage in their garden.
They said they "couldn't bear" not celebrating it this year.
The Facebook festival event Glasthomebury, was organised by Glastonbury Festival fans.
They invited people to get together and recreate the festival experience with family or housemates by camping in their own home, while watching the event celebrate its 50th birthday on TV from 25 to 27 June.
Followers were able to download free posters, bunting, wristbands and a build-your-own pyramid stage instruction manual for their phone.
Ms Cooney and Mr Bevan met each other at the festival and got engaged under the site's Pyramid Stage after it was called off last year.
"The wedding is in May next year and I'm sure you can guess it's Glastonbury themed," Ms Cooney said.
"I've been going since I was a baby so when Covid cancelled Glastonbury we couldn't bear the thought of not celebrating the weekend. Especially without watching some music on the Pyramid Stage."
They have spent this weekend watching their favourite footage from the festival on their Pyramid Stage replica in their garden.
Linsey Thomas and Robin Thomas, from Swansea in South Wales, have also taken part in Glasthomebury and made their own mobile bar, DIY Shangri-La and separate toilets.
Mrs Thomas said: "We created toilets in keeping with Glastonbury, though we don't insist guests remain too faithful to that particular festival experience."
The event was also used as a virtual fundraising effort for charities that helped people who struggled during the pandemic such as Mind, NSPCC, NHS Charities Together, Refuge and the Trussell Trust.
NSPCC's head of community and events fundraising Patrick Weaver said he was happy the charity was chosen by the festival's fans.
He said: "Being chosen as one of the charities Glasthomebury are supporting will help us to still be here for young people when they need us the most."