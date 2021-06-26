M5 motorway: Driver killed in Somerset car collision
A driver has been killed in a collision with another car on the M5 in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The person was the driver of a black Audi, one of two vehicles involved in the crash, between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton in Somerset at 04:00 BST.
One other was arrested at the scene.
The motorway is closed in both directions whilst police carry out investigations and is expected to reopen at midday.
