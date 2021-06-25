Music teacher takes nine exams on nine instruments in one day
A music teacher has taken nine exams on nine instruments in one day, something she has been told has never been done before.
Estelle Jackson, from Queen's College in Taunton, Somerset, tackled nine grades on guitar, trombone, cello, xylophone, singing, bassoon, piano and soprano saxophone in just four hours.
She deliberately chose instruments she was not already accomplished on.
Ms Jackson will have to wait until 28 June to find out her results.
Ms Jackson, who was taking the exams in aid of charity, has been teaching music for around 25 years and is also a professional musician.
She said she was inspired to take on the feat by another music teacher who took eight exams on eight instruments in a day a couple of years ago.
"I thought that's such a good idea why has no one done it before," she said.
"I couldn't believe that she was the first to do eight and I'm the first to do nine, as far as we know."
Ms Jackson decided not to play any instrument which she was "already good enough on to teach" and has spent the last 18 months practicing.
On the day of the exams, she had to play each new instrument in front of the same examiner nine times.
"In recent weeks I've been practicing up to six hours a day and rotating [instruments] so I don't get injured," she said.
"But I think I only passed eight. The toughest was the bassoon. It's been the steepest learning curve getting from nothing to grade six."
Her results are expected to be released on 28 June but Ms Jackson said she was told by her examining board that this had "never been done before".
"It is a record apparently but Guinness won't be interested," she said.
"It [the record] has to be breakable and because there are only these nine grades, I don't think you can do any more than I've done."
Guinness World Records said "we don't seem to monitor a record category for this".