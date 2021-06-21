Banned Yeovil wine company director given suspended jail term
A woman who admitted running a wine firm despite her directorship ban has been given a suspended jail term.
Jane Goodfellow, 58, was Yeovil Wine Vaults Ltd's "main decision maker", signing cheques and dealing with day-to-day administration, a court heard.
In 2006 she was disqualified from being a director for 11 years following the liquidation of another company.
Clare Watts, 54, who was listed as Yeovil Wine Vaults' sole director, has also been given a suspended jail term.
Goodfellow and Watts, both of Old Tannery Way, Milborne Port, Somerset, admitted offences at Taunton Crown Court.
Goodfellow pleaded guilty to acting as a director while disqualified and admitted carrying on a business under a prohibited name.
Further disqualification
She was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.
Her current disqualification from being a director has been extended by a further 10 years.
Watts admitted carrying on a business under a prohibited name and was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months.
She was fined £200 and signed an undertaking disqualifying her from being a director for seven years.
They were sentenced on 4 June.
Glenn Wicks, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "Jane Goodfellow was well aware of the restrictions she faced as a disqualified director.
"Despite this, she played an important part in the running of The Yeovil Wine Vaults Ltd.
"While Clare Watts was listed as director, she let Jane Goodfellow act as one in all but name, despite knowing of her lengthy ban."
