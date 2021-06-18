Should Colston's School change its name, survey asks
A school named after the slave trader Edward Colston is conducting a survey to decide whether it should be renamed in light of developments in the city.
Colston's School in Bristol was set up by the merchant in 1710 as Colston's Hospital and the public school has kept the name association ever since.
Crowds pulled down the statue of the founder during a BLM protest in 2020 because of his links with slavery.
Since then other Bristol schools and businesses have changed their names.
After the statue fell, Colston Hall concert venue changed its name to The Bristol Beacon and Colston's Girls' School changed its name to Montpelier High School.
Other campaigns have also arisen to change streets in the city named after Edward Colston.
Colston's School said it welcomed views from its stakeholders, staff, parents, former pupils and the wider general public.
The survey will be available for anyone to take part until Friday 16 July.
Headmaster Jeremy McCullough said: "We are very keen to hear the views of as many people as possible to help drive the decision around the future of the school's name.
"We understand that there are numerous viewpoints on this complex issue, and hope that the range of resources and research materials our pupils have had the opportunity to engage with, and that are available on the website, will also help the community form their own thoughts and opinions."
The school governors plan to make a final decision about the school's name in September.