Frome man completes 28-day run in memory of daughter
- Published
A bereaved father has run 28 marathons in 28 days in memory of his prematurely-born child.
Chris Bale's daughter AnaBella was born after 25 weeks and died on 19 May 2018, just 28 days old.
He ran along the South West Coast Path through Devon, Cornwall and Dorset, raising £6.943 for Bristol Children's Hospital and bereavement charities.
Mr Bale said it was a "ridiculous" challenge but is happy it has engaged other dads to talk about their grief.
He had originally planned to complete the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, which finishes in northern Spain, but after Covid-19 put a halt to his plans, decided to travel around the South West coast of the UK.
He said: "I really wanted to do a big physical challenge in AnaBella's name to juxtapose that with the mental challenge of losing your baby," he said.
"It's a lot about raising awareness from a father's perspective and as men we're not always the best at talking."
Overall he completed 730miles (1,175km) a feat that he and his team admit they were surprised he completed without his body breaking down.
"I was very naïve when it came to the path and I must admit that and put my hands up and I'm sure people that heard that I'm going to be doing this on the South West Coast Path did an inward chuckle," he said.
"It was absolutely ridiculous."
His wife Dacil Bale saw him twice during the challenge and said it was a "relief" to see him go over the finish line.
"I was constantly thinking, is he sleeping? Is he okay?" she said.
"I had a friend that ran with Chris and there were parts where she couldn't continue because she said they would have fallen off a cliff."
'Mind-blowing achievement'
Cruse Bereavement Care's community engagement manager Claire Horrex said her charity was "really grateful" for Mr Bale's fundraising.
She said: "It's not just about raising the money for him - it's an outlet .
"I text his wife to say the money he's raised will help 26 bereaved people, which is mind-blowing. "
Mr Bale said he will continue the story on his podcast - called A Father's Grief - and urged other dads in the same situation to talk about their feelings.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk