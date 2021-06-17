Jamie King loses damages bid over Dunkirk role after son's death
- Published
Actor Jamie King has lost a High Court bid against an NHS trust after claiming he lost work, including a role in the film Dunkirk, after his son died.
Lawyers for King, 39, said he was on the "verge of a big break" when five-day old Benjamin died in May 2016.
Judge Philip Mott found although he had a "significant chance" of success, this was "far from certain".
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust (RUH) has admitted liability for Benjamin's death.
King, who has appeared in Mad Men and The Tudors, brought legal action against RUH for damages and loss of future earnings exceeding £8.5m.
He had sought damages on the grounds of psychiatric injury, based on a "single shocking event" of what he saw and was told on his first visit to see his son in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
An inquest in 2017 found Benjamin was likely to have been deprived of oxygen after his mother, Canadian actress Tamara Podemski, had her Caesarean section delayed by 12 hours despite being 14 days overdue.
King was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with two experts agreeing it was caused by the "deeply traumatising" experience of him seeing his son ill in NICU.
Describing seeing his son after he was born on May 5 2016, Mr King said: "There were a lot of different people working around the cot and there seemed like a lot of panic."
He continued: "As I looked down at Benjamin, I felt sick to my stomach. I desperately wanted to hold him but I couldn't. He was all hooked up to machines, looking like a science experiment and I couldn't get close to him. At that point I remember my knees feeling weak."
'Nailed' audition
In February 2016, King was asked to a meeting with Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan, who was preparing to start the Oscar-winning film.
King said that although his agent had told him he had "nailed" the audition in April, he would not take a role after Benjamin's death.
The court heard evidence from film director Mike Leigh, who described Mr King as "a talented actor who I would have expected to have a successful career ahead of him".
Judge Mott refused to award damages, finding RUH was not liable for his loss of earnings and that Benjamin's death was not a legally "shocking" event. He also refused to award money for loss of earnings.
The judge said although King had been unable to work for 12 months because of his PTSD, he was "fit to audition and find work" thereafter, even though there were a "few roles he could not take because they would trigger reminders of Benjamin".
Judge Mott said there was a 75% chance of getting a "sufficiently significant" part in Dunkirk, adding "the chance of ending up with a significant part which remained in the final film was a very uncertain process".
