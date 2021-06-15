Taunton vigil for Amy Hofmeister killed by speeding driver
The family of a 13-year-old girl, who was hit and killed by a speeding motorist, is marking the 10th anniversary of her death with a vigil.
Amy Hofmeister was with a friend when she was hit riding home on her bicycle along the pavement in Taunton.
Her mother Jane Hofmeister said: "I want to get into people's hearts and minds, especially the young drivers, a reason to want to drive safely."
The vigil will be held at 19:30 BST in Blackbrook Way where she was struck.
Since her death, a road safety charity was set up in Amy's name, called Think Amy.
"She was funny, she was bubbly, she was extremely caring and kind.
"I really do think about what I've missed out on - what would have happened these last 10 years?" Ms Hofmeister said.
"Her first boyfriend, her first job, would she have got married, children, I'm never going to experience any of that with her."
Following the fatal crash, two people were jailed for dangerous driving.
Leonard Jones, whose car overturned and mounted the pavement, was sentenced to seven years and his ex-girlfriend Leanne Burnell received a three-and-a-half-year sentence.
Amy's mother said she would always carry the grief with her.
"I'm always full of emotion, I'm always grateful and I'm always humbled.
"This community has supported me totally, for the past 10 years.
"It's almost like from the moment Amy was killed, they put a blanket of love around myself and my family - all credit to them.
"Taunton is definitely a community with a heart."
During the vigil a minute's silence will take place to remember the teenager and all those killed in road accidents.
The road will be closed by the police for the event.
