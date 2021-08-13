M5 Somerset Willow Man: 'Can't let him fall apart'
- Published
The creator of a giant Willow Man sculpture next to the M5 motorway in Somerset said she "can't let him fall apart at the side of the road".
The 40ft (12m) man near Bridgwater was made by artist Serena de la Hey out of locally grown willow 20 years ago.
Since then the local council has spent about £100,000 on its upkeep but last year said it could no longer afford it.
Ms de la Hey said she wants to find a more "long term" fix but would rather "bring him down" than leave him to rot.
The giant sculpture, dubbed the "Angel of the South", was commissioned by South West Arts in 2000.
Originally meant to last just three years, the figure has been repeatedly repaired but is now missing both its head and arms.
Ms De La Hey, said she knows "bits have fallen off" and he has "lost a lot of weight" but he was "coming to the end of his life".
"He has got a life that has far exceeded what he was intended for, he wasn't meant to last," she said.
"What we've been doing is patching it and it's unsustainable. It's like an old thatch the repairs don't really do the job any more."
In 2018, the artist set up a crowd funding appeal but only raised £16,000 of the £75,000 target.
"There is an undeniable support for him, and loads of local support but it just doesn't translate into finance," she said.
"And I'm an artist not a fund raiser."
She said she was still hoping to "find a resolution to make him longer living" and might consider a "possible change in material".
"It's all down to finance but you don't want to destroy the thing you've got," she said.
"And there is no quick fix but there's always hope."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk