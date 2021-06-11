Andrew Dymock: Neo-Nazi guilty of terrorism charges
A politics student who called for the "extermination" of Jewish people has been found guilty of 12 terrorism charges.
Andrew Dymock, from Bath, managed the online activities of the banned extreme right-wing group System Resistance Network in 2017 and 2018.
He published an article stating that Jewish people are a "cancer".
The 24-year-old was convicted at the Old Bailey and is due to be sentenced on 24 June.
