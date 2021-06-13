Unseen Roman baths set to be unveiled in autumn
- Published
Parts of a Roman spa complex unseen for hundreds of years are being unveiled in a new visitor attraction.
The Bath Archway Project will bring the area to life with projections and sounds showing what the Roman spa experience was like.
The free exhibit will be based underneath a new World Heritage Centre and education site in York Street, Bath, and is set to open in the autumn.
An investigation zone aimed at school pupils is also part of the project.
The World Heritage Centre and Roman Baths Clore Learning Centre are part of a project led by Bristol construction company, Beard, Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) and architects Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.
The build was funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Council leader Kevin Guy said the centre will be the city's first building dedicated to educating visitors about its World Heritage status.
He said: "Once established, it will aim to attract 100,000 visitors per year."
Dine Romero, cabinet member for children and young people, communities and culture, said: "The new, purpose-built facilities will improve the quality of their visit to the Roman Baths dramatically, with specially designed learning rooms and a hands-on investigation zone which will offer a memorable experience for primary school children."
Dale Holvey, Beard's project manager, said: "It's something that to the city of Bath is brilliant.
"There are a number of different monuments across the site, parts of columns, ceilings, bricks and people will be able to see the infrastructure as it was.
"These areas haven't been open to public for years so it's amazing to think that now people can see it themselves.
"We don't get many projects like this so it's really exciting," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk