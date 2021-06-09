Saltford winter mooring ban: Review after legal challenge
A ban on winter mooring on a stretch of riverbank between Bath and Bristol is to be reviewed after a legal challenge was mounted by boaters.
Mooring in Saltford was banned by Bath and North East Somerset Council from November to the end of February.
It follows years of tensions between people living on and off the water.
A judicial review has now adjourned so cabinet members can review the decision, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The Mead Lane moorings were removed by the council last January to assess the condition of the riverbank.
Boaters had been accused by residents of damaging it but a council-commissioned report found "no indication" the moorings were "adversely affecting bank stability".
Last autumn, the authority voted to ban winter mooring, remove the 48-hour moorings and relocate the remaining 14-day moorings by December 2022.
But boater Avril McGovern said the council-commissioned report recommended "leaving the moorings there and enhancing them".
"The council say they're extensively consulting but they aren't listening to the consultation, they're making their own mind up," she said.
She said if the council pressed ahead with plans to remove the 14-day moorings, it could face further legal action.
"If you're going to move us we need to know it's got the same amenities - but we know that's not possible," she said.
"There is nowhere else. That's the issue."
A spokesperson for the authority said work had started to look for suitable locations for mooring and all relevant parties would be engaged as it developed the proposals.
"The council has always and will continue to do its best to balance the needs of the boating community, local residents and other groups with an interest in this location," they said.
