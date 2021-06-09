Bridgerton: Bath charity wants to hire e-bikes to fans of the series
- Published
A charity plans to hire out electric bikes to take advantage of people wanting to see the sights featured in Netflix series Bridgerton.
Julian House in Bath won a £5,300 grant from the West of England Combined Authority to buy its first fleet of 10.
The charity hopes an increase in visitors after the success of period drama Bridgerton, much of which was filmed in the city, will boost demand.
All profits from the e-bike rentals will go towards the charity's work.
Julian House, which supports people considered vulnerable or at-risk, currently runs a second-hand bike workshop in the city, training people and helping them find jobs.
The service will run from the workshop in Corn Street, seven days a week, from mid July via an online booking system.
If it is successful they will look to buy more and hire a new member of staff to run it.
The electric bikes will also be a new learning tool for students in the charity's Build a Bike Scheme and provide more work experience for those wanting to get back into employment.
Some of the revenue will provide more services supporting people who are homeless, victims of domestic abuse or those trying to rebuild their lives after being released from prison.
Martin Chappel, business manager at Julian House said, "We want to share our message that the scheme is supporting something else.
"It is tangibly helping people to improve their lives. All for a nice day out on a bike. It's win, win, win."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk