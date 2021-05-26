Lee Collins: Clubs unite to raise funds for footballer's family
The family of former Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins will be supported by a fundraising campaign backed by his former clubs.
Collins was found dead at the Lanes Hotel, West Coker, Somerset on 31 March after he did not attend training.
The fundraiser will give 10% of its donations to mental health charity YoungMinds.
Yeovil manager Darren Sarll said this was their way of making sure Collins' family is "well looked after".
"This is all about the future," he said.
Mr Sarll added that the married father-of-three was "very much admired" by teammates and other footballers for "how much empathy, care and real support he gave to others" when they were going through difficult times.
The fundraiser is being supported by Collins' former clubs, including Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green Rovers.
Mr Sarll said: "[Collins] was a really popular guy. We miss him so much and it's brought [Yeovil's squad] very close together.
"That kind of affection, that kind of empathy, has created quite a powerful momentum and we just want to take that and try to utilise it and try to create an amazing future for Lee's daughters."
Collins, who captained clubs in the English Football League and National League, also played for Wolves, Port Vale, Barnsley and Shrewsbury.
