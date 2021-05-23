Car crashes through Keynsham ambulance station wall
A driver fled after crashing a car through the wall of an ambulance station.
The white car went careering into Keynsham Ambulance Station in Somerset at 02:42 BST on Sunday.
It caused significant damage and a gaping hole in the wall, which a crew from Hicks Gate Fire Station were called to shore up.
Police are hunting for the driver, who had left the scene by the time emergency services arrived.
Firefighters made the building on Park Road safe by putting a wooden structure in place to support the damaged wall.
There were no reported injuries, with Hicks Gate Fire Station tweeting that no ambulance station staff were near the wall at the time.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said "inquiries are ongoing to identify and trace the driver" and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
