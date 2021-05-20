Man cleared of stalking MP Rebecca Pow given restraining order
A man who sent his MP a letter covered in white powder has been cleared of stalking her but has been issued with a restraining order.
Maurice Kirk, 76, of Westgate Street, Taunton, said he wanted to enlist Rebecca Pow's help in a police dispute.
The Conservative MP for Taunton Deane told Exeter Crown Court she found Mr Kirk's behaviour "terrifying".
His restraining order is for seven years but he may contact her by letter or email at the House of Commons.
Mr Kirk is not allowed to visit Ms Pow's home or her constituency office in Taunton.
He represented himself in court and was cleared of one count of stalking that caused serious alarm or distress.
Social media restriction
The prosecution claimed his stalking campaign started in May 2019 while he was in prison for an unconnected offence of breaching a harassment order against a doctor.
Mr Kirk said he had contacted Ms Pow's office to enlist her help in his attempt to sue South Wales Police.
The court heard he felt the force had framed him in relation to a fake machine gun that he fitted to a vintage plane, but was not prosecuted for.
Mr Kirk said he used toothpaste to seal an envelope that he sent to Ms Pow's office, which she mistook for possible anthrax.
He also turned up at Ms Pow's home during the national lockdown in May 2020, but again said he was trying to get her to help him and that his contact was normal.
He also posted a photo of himself carrying a shotgun with two pictures of Ms Pow posted directly beneath on his website.
Judge Peter Johnson banned Mr Kirk from making any comments about Ms Pow on social media or his website.
He was also ordered to remove a post that he had posted while the jury was considering its verdict.
