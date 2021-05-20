Clarks: Strike threat over 'far-reaching' contract changes
Unite union has said it will not rule out strike action at shoemaker Clarks over proposed contract changes but it is prepared to negotiate first.
The Somerset-based firm plans to reduce maternity leave, holiday allowance, notice periods and sick and redundancy pay.
Unite's Gareth Lowe said the "far-reaching and detrimental" changes could prompt a "mass exodus" at the company.
Clarks was rescued in a £100m deal last year and has declined to comment.
Mr Lowe said while the union accepted the company was in a "difficult position" and needed to make savings, "undermining workers' right and conditions" was not the way to achieve that.
A document seen by the BBC suggests proposals include a reduction in annual leave from 25 to 22 days, though public holidays would not be affected.
Maternity leave could be standardised for all staff with a reduction in leave for most pay grades.
For the highest earners it could decrease from 26 weeks full pay down to six weeks at 90% of their salary.
Mr Lowe said there had been a "pretty strong reaction" among workers.
"There have been rumours at Clarks for a long time, for a couple of years.
"I wouldn't say there's any sense of job security at the moment but I don't think anybody expected the proposals to be quite so far-reaching and detrimental."
Mr Lowe said the union's "first port of call" was to work with Clarks to see whether any changes were possible to the plans to ensure staff were happy with the new conditions.
