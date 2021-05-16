Polden Bower School: New £23m project set to open
A new £23m special school that will cater for 160 students with complex needs is set to open next month.
Polden Bower School in Bridgwater, Somerset, will care for students aged 4-16.
Primary-aged children will start there in June with older children following in July to get ready for the start of the new school year in September.
Its executive head teacher said the new school's facilities would be "truly transformational" for some students.
Helen Farnell said: "We are all very excited to get into the space and start using the wonderful facilities it will provide for our young people. I can't wait to welcome the first pupils in soon and see their faces."
Frances Nicholson, Somerset County Council's lead member for children's services, said: "It's fantastic to see Polden Bower, such a significant project and investment, being realised.
"The new building will be a real asset to Somerset and for our children and young people with special educational needs, their families and carers."
The school includes a warm water pool for physiotherapy, a sports hall, a sensory room and fully accessible classrooms.
