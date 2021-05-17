Yeovil care home safety 'lacking in all areas'
- Published
A care home in Somerset placed residents at "significant risk" due to a "complete lack of oversight and governance", inspectors have found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said cleaning procedures at Ferns Nursing Home in Yeovil were not reviewed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Changes required after a fire risk assessment had not been implemented.
Almondsbury Care runs the home and said residents' safety was paramount and an action plan had been carried out.
Inspectors placed the home in special measures after finding some staff had not received sufficient induction or suitable training.
It also rated staff culture as "poor".
A relative told the CQC: "I don't think they really know what they are doing."
'Unpleasant odours'
The home has capacity for 39 residents and had failed to reported serious injuries to the CQC, inspectors said.
Neither were they assured the home always acts on its duty of candour, they added.
It said staff had not properly explained to residents they were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) because of the pandemic, and claimed instead they were "protecting [residents] from staff colds".
There were no cleaning arrangements in place for the home's treatment room, bathrooms or carpets and "unpleasant odours" were found in some of the bedrooms.
A fire risk assessment was completed in April 2019 which identified improvements needed within three or six months.
Yet these were still outstanding when the inspection took place in February. The CQC said it had passed its concerns to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
'We are disappointed'
In the weeks prior to the inspection, the home was without an onsite manager.
The CQC found that "for at least six months" before the inspection, no policies had been put in place to "identify and rectify shortfalls in the quality of the service".
A spokesperson from Almondsbury Care Ltd said: "Naturally, we are disappointed with the outcome of the report.
"With the support of CQC and other stakeholders we have put together an action plan, which has already been implemented, to address the required improvements highlighted in the report.
"The main priority is to ensure the safety and welfare of the residents at the home."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk