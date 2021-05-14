Vaccination: 'Social media can make people hesitant'
- Published
Young women say they believe online messaging is one of the reasons adults under the age of 30 are hesitant to have the coronavirus vaccine.
According to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight people in that age bracket are reluctant.
Doctors says this reluctance is unfounded but are unable to stop false messages being spread online.
Female teammates at Bridgwater Hockey Club have been giving the BBC their views.
The Parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee discovered women in their twenties are concerned about the possible impact of vaccines on fertility or on babies during pregnancy.
'I may wait until after birth'
Lucy Burridge, 27, is a secondary school teacher who is 20 weeks pregnant.
The Royal College of Midwives has said women can be vaccinated at any time during their pregnancy although they may prefer to wait until after the first trimester or the first scan.
But Ms Burridge said she would prefer to wait until her baby is born.
"It's a factor in the back of my mind, in terms of what kind of long-term effects would having the vaccine implicate for the future," she said.
She added she feels guilty she will not be accepting the offer of a vaccine for several months and is worried about the risk of passing Covid on to others.
"It's difficult because I feel like there's an aspect of scaremongering."
She added she is apprehensive that medical opinion on having the vaccine in pregnancy has changed since the pandemic began.
GP Peter Torrance, of Fireclay Health in Bristol, said: "As the Covid pandemic has gone on we've had more and more information and it does look like there's an increased risk of having more severe complications if you are pregnant and get Covid, than if you had Covid and weren't pregnant.
"So that's a serious motivation for having the Covid vaccine in pregnancy."
'Having Covid removed any uncertainty'
Receptionist Shannon Johnson has had Covid-19, an experience she said made her certain she will be having the vaccine as soon as possible.
Shannon said: "I'm classed as a healthy 23-year-old, I play hockey, I go to the gym, I eat healthy and it affected me in ways I never thought it would.
"Energy-wise it knocked me out for months, and if that's me, I thought - how would that effect an older person?"
'Social media misinformation'
Sapphy Reed-Yang, 25, is an associate practitioner in a pathology laboratory and has been fully vaccinated already due to her job.
She says she is concerned about the amount of anti-vaccination messages on social media sites, and that her teammates have all seen adverts and posts containing false claims about the safety of the vaccine.
She said: "Because we are an internet generation we love social media and seeing all these negative posts is concerning because people believe pretty much anything other people tell them.
"We need to have the good news on social media rather than on the news because I'm not one to watch the news and I know the majority of my friends won't either."
Dr Torrance said: "Social media stories can gather a lot of ground very quickly, but the really rigorous scientific research is a slightly longer process.
"So where social media can cause a scare and work very quickly, there's an element where the science is having to react to false claims."
'I was nervous'
Cheryl Notaro-Livingstone, 25, was initially unsure about having the vaccine but changed her mind.
"At the beginning I was really nervous to get it because I thought they were going to chip us or something, but I don't think that now."
She said she is not surprised to learn her age group is the most reluctant to have the vaccine but thinks people should change their minds and follow her example.
"I think they've just got to get on and do it. If they want to go out back in the clubs then we've got to be safe, otherwise we're going to go back to square one again."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk