Andrew Dymock: Accused said Hitler was 'greatest feminist'
An alleged neo-Nazi student told his mother Adolf Hitler was the "greatest feminist" in response to a Mumsnet chat, a court was told.
Andrew Dymock, 23, from Bath, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with 15 terrorism and public order offences.
He exchanged emails with his mother Stella around the time he was allegedly promoting extremist right-wing group System Resistance Network (SRN) via Twitter and a website.
Mr Dymock denies all the charges.
Det Sgt Adam Walker presented material found on electronic devices attributed to Mr Dymock.
It included an email exchange between the defendant and his mother in December 2017, where Mrs Dymock sent a message with the subject "Alt-right and feminists", jurors heard.
The court was told she had been following some threads on Mumsnet and it seemed like some feminists were appropriating alt-right viewpoints.
Mrs Dymock allegedly asked her son if he agreed or could explain it, with him describing the alt-right as being "anti-Islam and anti-Semitic".
He told his mother: "I'm not part of the alt-right. I hate the alt-right as much as I hate the left.
"The only true form of feminism is found within the fascist worldview.
"I honestly believe that Hitler was the greatest feminist of all time."
The email included a web link to a speech said to be made by Hitler to the National Socialist Women's League in 1934.
The court heard Mrs Dymock also quizzed her son on "Trump and Jerusalem", asking his opinion on Jerusalem going back to the Israelis, signing off: "Love Mum".
'Spark a war'
The defendant allegedly explained why he thought it was a fantastic thing to happen and would "spark a war between Hezbollah and Israel".
Jurors were also shown a short homemade video of rainbow, European, Israeli and United States flags being burned as two males made Nazi salutes.
Audio files were played in court of a male singing offensive lyrics to popular Christmas songs.
A version of Jingle Bell Rock contained the words: "Genocide round the clock", and a song based on Santa Baby referred to a "racial holy war".
Mr Dymock denies five counts of encouraging terrorism, four of disseminating terrorist publications, two of terrorist fundraising, one of possessing material useful to a terrorist, one of possessing racially inflammatory material, one of stirring up racial hatred, and one of stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.
The trial continues.