Street artists transform Cheltenham underpass with Kingfishers
- Published
Two street artists have transformed an underpass with colourful murals to celebrate the launch of an arts trail.
The mural in Benhall Park, Cheltenham has been created by Andy 'Dice' Davies and Curtis Hylton.
It marks the launch of the Kingfisher Trail which will see 21 sculptures on two trails along the River Severn and the River Thames.
People can follow the trails this summer and money raised will help support young people in the Cotswolds.
Mr Davies, who is from Cheltenham, said: "The idea of the Kingfisher Trail is to get people out into the countryside, and we're hoping seeing this piece in Cheltenham will encourage everyone to look for all the other kingfishers along the trail routes throughout the Cotswolds"
He added: "I think spray paint lends itself well to kingfishers - they are so vibrant and bright.
"I like to throw paint around, to have a bit of chaos,"
Mr Hylton, from Hampshire, added: "It's been brilliant to see everyone popping down to the park and asking about the trail and the work we've done here.
"I can't wait for the trail to launch at the end of May, and to see the work by all the other artists."
The kingfisher sculptures have been decorated by 22 artists.
In the west, the Severn Trail will follow the tributaries of the River Severn and the Cotswold Way.
In the east, the Thames Trail will link Cotswold villages and the waterways and tributaries of the River Thames.
Each trail will feature 10 painted kingfisher sculptures. The 21st kingfisher - the flying kingfisher - will move to a new location every two weeks.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk