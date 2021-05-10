Andrew Dymock: Student 'called for purge of gay people'
- Published
An alleged neo-Nazi told police he was bisexual despite publishing an article stating that gay people were degenerate, a court hears.
Andrew Dymock, 23, from Bath, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with 15 terrorism and public order offences.
It is alleged he was the author of the homophobic article and is accused of using the System Resistance Network (SRN) website for racist and homophobic propaganda.
Mr Dymock denies all of the charges.
He is alleged to have been part of the now banned groups SRN and Sonnenkrieg Division.
Jocelyn Ledward, prosecuting, referred to SRN material that was part of "an agenda against the LGBT community".
Jurors were shown an article from 2017 entitled "homosexuality: the eternal social menace" in which the author - reportedly Mr Dymock - stated that gay people "are simply degenerate and must be purged from society for the greater good".
Pride event targeted
The court heard that an SRN video, which prosecutors say Mr Dymock took part in and uploaded online, shows two masked figures plastering homophobic stickers around Southampton.
The jury was told that, when the video was placed on Youtube, the description said that it showed a visit to the city's Pride parade route "just hours before the event started" in order to "put up some friendly flyers".
Another SRN video, which encouraged people to "join your local Nazis", depicted masked men performing Nazi salutes, and showed a pumpkin with a Swastika cut into it sitting outside a Cardiff police station.
Jurors heard that during police interviews the defendant said: "I am bisexual but lean towards being homosexual".
The court was also told that Mr Dymock told detectives an email address he used containing the phrase Blitz8814 was not a reference to Adolf Hitler.
'Hulk Hogan, not Hitler'
Jurors heard that 1488 was a well-known neo-Nazi code, combining references to a white supremacist slogan known as the "14 words'"and "Heil Hitler", with H being the eighth letter of the alphabet.
Mr Dymock told detectives: "I know 88 means Heil Hitler...but basically to me it means Hulk Hogan or Hell Hoxsa, you know the Albanian Communist guy."
He added: "14, uh, my birthday is due on the 14th and obviously 1488 is that thing".
Mr Dymock denies five counts of encouraging terrorism, four of disseminating terrorist publications, two of terrorist fundraising, one of possessing material useful to a terrorist, one of possessing racially inflammatory material, one of stirring up racial hatred, and one of stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.
The trial continues.