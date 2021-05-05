Covid: Mums' antenatal classes to help parents reconnect
By Aleisha Scott
Reporter
- Published
A mum who suffered post-natal depression is launching an antenatal business with sessions on mental health to help other new parents.
Hannah Jackson said she was in "floods of tears one minute and the next distant and not present" after having her daughter in 2019.
Now Mrs Jackson and Lucy Hull are launching antenatal courses in Bristol.
They said perinatal mental health had suffered during lockdowns with the loss of face-to-face antenatal classes.
The duo hope to run the Bump to Cradle classes in Redland and Southville in the summer when coronavirus restrictions ease.
Mrs Jackson said antenatal classes were vital to build support networks.
She said: "I felt lucky not only did I attend face-to-face antenatal, which were invaluable in the early weeks of parenting a newborn, with many late night WhatsApp chats, but I also felt very supported when I struggled with my mental health.
'Increased stress'
"Life with a newborn is tough, a complete change of lifestyle, there's no manual and every baby is different, but as time has gone on and with help and support, I feel more like my old self."
Ms Hull and Mrs Jackson have been friends since they were aged seven.
Ms Hull said: "We've gone through school, university, living together, bridesmaid duties and being god-parents to each other's children, but most of all supporting each other through the challenges and rewards of parenthood.
"The pandemic created changes to labour and birth which increased stress and anxiety, causing many expectant parents to feel isolated. We think mental health and emotional wellbeing should be an integral part of antenatal courses."
The course has sessions run by midwives, paediatricians, lactation consultants, obstetricians and women's health physiotherapists.
Sasha Barber, a maternity mental health nurse who will deliver sessions on well-being, said it was important to remember the mental health of fathers and partners.
She said: "There's a wealth of information about getting pregnant, how to have a baby but discussions about what it means to be a parent and how that impacts on well-being isn't meaningfully explored enough and I hope these sessions start that conversation."
