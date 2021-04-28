BBC News

Historic Sea Fury plane crashes in Somerset

Published
image captionThe pilots are said to be safe and well

An historic Hawker Sea Fury plane has crashed at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset.

The plane made a "precautionary forced landing" in a field next to the naval base on Wednesday afternoon.

Navy Wings, which operates the Sea Fury T.20 plane, said the pilots were safe and well but had been taken to Yeovil District Hospital as a precaution.

The crash happened following a problem with the engine during a routine training flight, the Navy Wings spokesperson added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both the Civil Aviation Authority and Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed.

In July 2014 the Sea Fury crashed at RNAS Culdrose Air Day.

The Sea Fury was taking part in the aerobatic display in Cornwall when the plane lost power and crashed on to the runway.

The pilot walked away uninjured but the 1944 fighter - one of only three or four in the UK - was badly damaged.

It took three years and £350,000 to restore the plane and get it back in the air.

