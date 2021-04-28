Pret allergy policies sound and compliant, expert tells trial
Pret A Manger had "sound and compliant" allergy policies despite a customer suffering a severe allergic reaction after buying a sandwich, a court heard.
Isobel Colnaghi went into shock and fell unconscious after just a few bites of the food at the chain's Bath branch.
Bristol Crown Court heard a staff member told her it did not contain sesame, which she is allergic to.
An expert said Pret's policies covered "all reasonable precautions". The company denies a food safety charge.
The trial has heard Miss Colnaghi bought the curried chickpea and mango chutney sandwich at SouthGate shopping centre in November 2017, and followed advice on the label to ask about allergies.
She was assured it did not contain sesame by a member of staff.
Miss Colnaghi took a few bites outside but quickly felt unwell and was later taken to Bath's Royal United Hospital by ambulance.
'System was sound'
Food safety expert Dr Belinda Stuart-Moonlight told the court the staff member who served Miss Colnaghi was fully trained but had acted outside the company's allergy procedures, which she said "complied with industry standards of good practice".
Dr Stuart-Moonlight said Pret A Manger made allergy information "easily accessible" and had a two-part system to advise customers of allergens in its products.
This comprised of labelling on shelves listing allergy information as well as an allergen guide, which staff should check when asked about allergies by customers.
Miss Colnaghi followed the advice by asking a staff member if the sandwich contained sesame, Dr Stuart-Moonlight said.
"He said he didn't think it contained sesame but went to check the fridge. That was not part of the company procedure," she added.
"Other than the failure of the staff member to refer to the allergen guide, the system was sound and compliant."
She told jurors Pret A Manger had a "comprehensive staff training programme", including for allergies, and the staff member who served Miss Colnaghi demonstrated knowledge of its procedures during an exam taken months before the incident.
Pret A Manger (Europe) Ltd denies one charge of selling food not of the substance demanded.
The trial continues.