Lockdown: Somerset tanning salon fined for opening
- Published
The owner of a tanning salon who breached Covid-19 rules by opening during lockdown has been fined £5,000.
Nicholas Owen, 35, who owns Solar Tanning on The Pithay, in Paulton, Somerset, was accused of a "complete lack of regard for residents".
Following a complaint, police found the front door open and receipts showing customers had purchased services on 11 and 12 January.
Owen was fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £2,500 costs by Bath magistrates.
The court was told a police officer visited the salon on 12 January and that although no one was present, there was a sign on the reception desk offering tanning facilities and giving a phone number to call.
Bath and North East Somerset Council brought the prosecution after Owen failed to pay a £1,000 fixed penalty notice.
Following the hearing, councillor Paul Crossley, cabinet member for community services, said: "Owen's rule breaches are an exceptional case.
"In the middle of January, when Covid-19 deaths nationally were at over 1,000 per day, he opened his shop with little apparent regard for potential virus transmission."
Beauty salons were among the non-essential services which were required to remain closed during the third national lockdown.
They were permitted to reopen on 12 April as restrictions eased.
