Pret customer had severe allergic reaction, trial hears
A student had a severe allergic reaction after eating a sandwich she was incorrectly told by a staff member did not contain sesame, a court heard.
Isobel Colnaghi bought the curried chickpea and mango chutney sandwich from a Pret A Manger in Bath in 2017.
After taking a few bites of the sandwich she went into shock and fell unconscious, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Pret A Manger (Europe) Ltd denies one charge of selling food not of the substance demanded.
Kate Brunner QC, prosecuting, told jurors on day one of the trial that Miss Colnaghi had been diagnosed with a severe nut and sesame allergy as a child and always carried an EpiPen for emergencies.
She said Miss Colnaghi visited the branch in the Southgate shopping centre just before 16:00 GMT on 26 November and picked out the sandwich which did not have ingredients listed on it.
'Something seriously wrong'
Ms Brunner said the label told customers to ask staff about allergies, and Miss Colnaghi did so.
A staff member said he would check, Ms Brunner added.
"He went to the same fridge where Miss Colnaghi had taken the sandwich from. After looking, he assured her that the sandwich didn't have sesame in."
Ms Brunner said Pret A Manger has an allergy guide, listing the ingredients of each product.
If the staff member had looked at the guide, he would have seen the sandwich contained sesame, she told the jury.
Ms Brunner added that when Miss Colnaghi began eating the sandwich she knew almost immediately something was "seriously wrong".
She bought antihistamines from a shop but her symptoms worsened. She rang 999 and was told to administer her EpiPen.
Website safety check
"An ambulance arrived. She went into anaphylactic shock. She became unconscious," Ms Brunner said.
After receiving emergency treatment, Miss Colnaghi was taken to the Royal United Bath Hospital where she had further treatment and eventually made a full recovery.
Miss Colnaghi told the court she vomited and experienced "excruciating stomach pains" after eating the sandwich.
Jonathan Laidlaw QC, representing Pret A Manger, asked Miss Colnaghi if she had checked the company's website to confirm the sandwich was safe for her to eat.
She replied that she was not aware that she could have done so, or that she could have asked to see an allergy guide.
The trial continues and is expected to last for five days.