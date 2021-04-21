Argos Bridgwater depot to shut putting more than 200 jobs at risk
More than 230 jobs could be at risk after Argos announced it is set to close a distribution centre.
Argos owner Sainsbury's has confirmed the depot in Bridgwater, Somerset, is one of those affected by a restructuring plan.
The supermarket group said it will try to redeploy workers elsewhere.
The Unite union said it is "committed to fight to save as many jobs as possible" after the site was earmarked for closure next year.
Sainsbury's had previously announced some distribution sites would be impacted by a move to streamline logistics operations for the Sainsbury's, Argos and Habitat brands into one network.
'Supporting teams'
A Sainsbury's spokeswoman said: "Last year we shared plans to accelerate the integration of the Sainsbury's and Argos logistics networks and confirmed a number of our existing depots would close.
"Our Bridgwater depot is one of the sites affected and we are supporting the teams in any way we can.
"This includes exploring redeployment opportunities for our colleagues within Sainsbury's."
The Unite union has warned that the move will put "230 jobs at risk".
Unite regional officer, Tim Morris, said: "Our members at the Argos Bridgwater distribution centre have continued to work throughout the pandemic and their reward for this dedication, is to face losing their jobs.
"Unite will be holding an urgent meeting with the company to better understand why this announcement has been made."
It comes a month after Sainsbury's said around 1,150 jobs would be affected as part of a restructuring which included about 500 head-office roles being axed.
