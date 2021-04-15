Weston-super-Mare: Man charged with murder
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found with multiple stab wounds.
Lukasz Wladyka, 38, was discovered by paramedics at a house on Brompton Road in Weston-super-Mare at about 06:00 BST on Tuesday.
Sebastian Wladyka, of Brompton Road, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates' Court.
A police cordon remains at the property as investigations continue.
