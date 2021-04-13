Weston-super-Mare: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found injured at a house and died.
The 38-year-old victim was discovered at a house on Brompton Road in Weston-super-Mare at about 06:00 BST.
Paramedics treated him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.
Avon and Somerset Police said patrols were being increased, but it was believed to be an isolated case and the two men were known to each other.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "I appreciate this incident will shock local residents and we are increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance."
A cordon remains in place around the property while investigations are carried out.
