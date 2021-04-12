Yatton attack: Man, 33, to face trial over murder attempts
- Published
A man is to go on trial for the attempted murder of two people in a village in Somerset.
James Richardson, 33, of no fixed address, has been sent for trial at Bristol Crown Court on 10 May.
He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of breaching a restraining order.
A man and a woman in their 60s were found seriously hurt in Yatton at about 15:00 BST on 10 April.
They were found near the Henley Lane area and both remain in hospital.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.