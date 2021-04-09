BBC News

Natasha Lewis: Tributes to athlete who died on morning run

image copyrightTeam Bath AC
image captionThe talented athlete competed for Great Britain at bobsleigh before returning to running

Tributes are being paid to a popular member of the Great Britain bobsleigh team who was fatally hit by a car while she was out running.

Natasha Lewis was struck near Peasedown St John, Somerset, at about 06:00 BST on Wednesday and died at the scene.

The athlete from Bath took up running when she was eight and was a well-known member of Team Bath Athletic Club.

Fellow Bath runner and Olympian Emily Diamond was among those to pay tribute, calling the news "heartbreaking".

A Just Giving page set up in Ms Lewis' memory raised more than £22,000 within 24 hours after it was launched on Thursday.

Erika Kelly, who competes for Great Britain in racewalking, said she was "so grateful for the opportunity of getting to meet and know" Ms Lewis.

image copyrightTeam Bath AC
image captionMs Lewis loved running from a young age

"You were a literal light in people's lives with the most generous and happiest soul," she posted on Twitter.

Ms Lewis was a personal trainer and co-owned the business Get Fit in Bath. She trained and competed as a runner alongside her job.

While Ms Lewis' immediate goal was to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, she wrote in a blog post: "My philosophy is to just be the best I can be".

Her coach Tom Craggs said he was "devastated" and that it had been an "absolute honour and privilege to coach" Ms Lewis.

A friend of Ms Lewis, Kim Barfoot-Brace, said she was "incredibly committed" to running and "fulfilling her dreams".

"She was so encouraging to everyone, inspiring them to be their best."

image copyrightTeam Bath AC
image captionNatasha Lewis was described as a generous and happy soul

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information about the fatal crash.

Officers were called to the A367 at Clandown shortly after 06:00 on 7 April.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash and has been released under investigation.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionShe was hit by car on the A367 near Peasedown St John

