Arrest after teenager racially attacked in Bridgwater

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPolice said a woman, who had been sat in the graveyard, reportedly began making racially abusive comments towards the teenager

A woman has been arrested after a teenager reported she was punched and racially abused.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was walking with a number of people in the Broadway area of Bridgwater, Somerset, on 19 March when a woman began shouting racial abuse.

The woman later grabbed the teenager's hair and punched her several times.

A woman, 30, was arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated assault and released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are treating the attack, which happened at about 17:00 GMT near Angel Place, as a hate crime.

The teenager did not require any medical treatment at hospital.

She described the woman as being in her mid-20s, around 5ft 5in (1.65m), slim, with long blonde hair with a ginger tinge.

The woman also wore glasses and a bum bag and carried a newspaper.

PC Steve Olsen said: "It is totally unacceptable for a 15-year-old girl to be subjected to racial abuse and our inquiries are continuing."

