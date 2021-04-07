Lee Collins: Yeovil Town captain 'found dead in hotel room'
- Published
Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins was found dead in his hotel room, an inquest has heard.
The 32-year-old footballer did not turn up for training on 31 March prompting concerns for his welfare.
He was found dead in the room he was staying in at Lanes Hotel, West Coker, Somerset that day, the inquest heard.
Senior coroner for Somerset Tony Williams adjourned the hearing ahead of another that will take place in Taunton on or before 7 July.
Avon and Somerset Police said last week that Mr Collins' "sudden" death was not being treated as suspicious.
Yeovil had been due to play Altrincham in the National League on Friday but the game was postponed.
Yeovil manager Darren Sarll said seeing fans' tributes left outside the club's Huish Park ground following Mr Collins' death had brought him "great comfort".
Mr Collins, from Newport, South Wales, began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers and spent time at Port Vale, Barnsley, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers before joining Yeovil in 2019.
He played his last game for the club on 6 February against Stockport.
