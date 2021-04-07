Bridgwater crash: Driver arrested after cyclist killed
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving after a cyclist was killed in a collision.
It happened on Bath Road in Bridgwater, Somerset at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday and involved the cyclist and a black Vauxhall Corsa.
The cyclist, believed to be a man in his 40s, died at the scene. He has yet to be formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.
The Corsa's driver remains in custody.
Avon and Somerset Police said they want anyone who saw the collision or the moments before it to get in touch with them.
