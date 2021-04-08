Weston's Neva Manor care home in special measures
- Published
A care home where a resident was consistently given an incorrect dose of a prescribed controlled drug has been placed in special measures.
Inspectors found a GP had to place the resident on a plan to "wean them off the high dosage" at the Neva Manor Care Home in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report found parts of the home were "visibly unclean".
The home said it had taken "immediate, prompt action" to correct failings.
Urine-soaked mattress
The CQC found another resident was at risk of receiving ineffective refrigerated insulin because that was not being stored correctly.
The care home can support up to 14 people aged 65 and over. At the time of January's inspection 12 people were living there.
The CQC said inspectors found a urine-stained mattress being kept in a communal bathroom temporarily, while the surface of a resident's toilet seat had perished.
Inspectors said staff were "not always adequately trained" to deal with residents' needs and that they were not always protected from the "potential risk of harm and abuse".
'Training was impossible'
In a statement, the home's registered manager Brinda Bungaroo said it had worked with GPs and other professionals to "ensure errors are being picked up early" following the problems.
She said "visitors and professionals alike" had "always commented on how clean and tidy the home is" and the damaged toilet seat was replaced "without delay".
She said she thought the criticism was "harsh…considering the difficulty and constraints in managing the care sector this past year".
"Training was impossible to arrange due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, we value the importance of maintaining the knowledge and skills of our staff and will continue to do so," her statement added.