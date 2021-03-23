Taunton low-cost food pilot starts
A pilot is being launched in Somerset to redistribute surplus food to low income families at a reduced price.
Households can pay £3.50 per week to register for the Local Pantry Rowbarton scheme to receive up to 15 items for their store cupboards or fridge.
It is run by community volunteers with food charity Fareshare, local councils and Rowbarton Methodist Church.
The pilot was in response to rising childhood hunger and in-work poverty exposed by the pandemic, it said.
Based at a Methodist church in Taunton, it is the first food budget scheme of its kind in the Somerset West and Taunton area and is expected to help about 30 households in the next six months.
The initial set up costs for the project, including new fridges and storage units, have been funded by a central government grant.
Somerset district councillor Chris Booth said: "Local pantries are just one of a number of schemes we're considering to help communities become more sustainable.
"It helps local people access low cost food on a regular basis, whilst preventing perfectly good food from going to waste."
The Local Pantry model is already active in other parts of the UK, providing a sustainable and long-term solution to households where budgets are under pressure.