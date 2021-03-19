Speeding motorway driver 'went to Wales for haircut'
A motorist who was stopped by police for driving at 122mph, told officers that he was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.
Avon and Somerset Police said they arrested the man after stopping his car near Junction 23 of the M5 in Somerset on 18 March.
The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a roadside test.
Hairdressers opened in Wales on Monday but remain closed in England.
Officers stopped a car driving at 122mph near J23 of the #M5 yesterday. The occupant was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 19, 2021
Travelling to Wales for a haircut is not allowed under current lockdown rules in England which require people to stay at home unless it is for a number of permitted reasons such as exercise, outdoor recreation or work.
Hairdressers and barbers are scheduled to open in England on 12 April under the government's roadmap setting out dates of lockdown easing.
