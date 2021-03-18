Somerset schools shake-up approved by council
Somerset County Council has approved controversial changes to nine schools in the Crewkerne and Ilminster areas.
Under the plans, pupils will move from a three-tier system (infant or junior, middle and upper) to a two-tier system (primary and secondary).
The council said the changes have been made as a result of low pupil numbers which has caused financial instability.
Governors and parents have accused the council of not "putting education first".
Under the changes Misterton First school in Crewkerne will close and two other schools will merge, reducing the number from nine schools to seven.
Swanmead Community School will merge into Greenfylde First school to create one primary for Ilminster, across two sites.
Wadham Upper school will expand to become a secondary school.
The changes follow a four month public consultation in which two-thirds of respondents objected to the plans, however the council said no viable alternatives were put forward by the consultation.
Chair of Governors at Swanmead School, Marian Gamper, told the BBC staff and parents were devastated by the plans: "They're completely wiping off the face of the map two very successful schools."
Mrs Gamper said pupils' parents were "very fed up indeed" by the changes and had accused the council of "wilfully tampering with the education system".
"Kids have had all of this to put up with and Covid. They're going to completely change the system... and we don't think it'll be as good as what's in place for the children. We don't believe the local authority are putting education first."
'Smooth transition'
Wadham School (upper) will become a secondary school and seven other current first and middle schools will become six primary schools under the plans.
The recommendations were unanimously approved by all cabinet members at a Somerset County Council meeting yesterday.
Councillor Faye Purbrick, Cabinet Member for Education and Transformation at Somerset County Council, said while it had been a "long and difficult journey" the decision marked a "significant milestone".
"After today's final decision, we can move forward to ensure a smooth transition to a two-tier system from September 2022," she added.
The Conservative ruled council had committed more than £5m for school building improvements too, she said.