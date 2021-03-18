Homeless help bid is launched by Somerset council
A bid to end homelessness in part of Somerset by 2027 has been announced.
Somerset West and Taunton Council said it wanted to provide more accommodation for those who are most at need.
The authority will use supported shelter Canonsgrove, which has operated during the pandemic, to supply housing for another two years.
Executive member for housing, Fran Smith, said she was confident the council will achieve the goal within the timescale.
Together with the council, the Taunton branch of homeless charity YMCA extended its services to the Canonsgrove Halls of Residence in Trull in April 2020 as part of a government initiative to house rough sleepers during the pandemic.
Jonica Walkinshaw Head of Housing for YMCA Dulverton Group said the decision will help them move residents on to more "independent living".
She said: "This is great news, it allows us to provide comfort for the individuals housed, and also for us to begin to plan together with them in the more longer term around the pathways for each beneficiary.
"One of the first steps in this is the purchase by YMCA Dulverton Group of the Gascony Hotel in Minehead which is in the process of being converted to housing for this extremely vulnerable group, and is due for completion in April.
"It is hoped that this will be the first of many innovative solutions which can support the needs of our beneficiaries, allowing them to make positive life changes which benefit them and the whole community."
Ms Smith, from the council, said: "I think we can do this within the timescale and it's our intention to move forward with this.
"We have decided that Canonsgrove is part of the mix but we want to move forward in providing other properties and we would like to retain it for two years in order for us to find these other properties."