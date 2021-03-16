BBC News

Sussexes to Sylvanians: Tiny wedding shot by royal snapper

By Jonathan Holmes
image copyrightJoe Short
image captionThe happy couple left the ceremony to a traditional confetti shower

A royal photographer from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding has captured a ceremony on a smaller scale - featuring Sylvanian Families toys.

Joe Short was commissioned by his daughter Juno to cover the big day.

With lockdown impacting on the industry, Mr Short said he was "delighted to be working" and spent a day covering the nuptials.

A Bentley, marquee reception and a famous movie scene all feature in the shots taken in his garden.

"The biggest task was keeping the dogs away, we have an outtake with one weeing on the marquee," he said.

image copyrightJoe Short
image captionThe wedding began with Tabitha getting ready at her grandparent's house
image copyrightJoe Short
image captionThe bride was taken to her wedding in Uncle Roy's plastic Bentley

Mr Short has largely been without his regular wedding photography work for the past year because of the impact of lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions.

"Most photographers have been just moving dates back because there's nothing I can do right now.

"It's nobody's fault for these couples and I'm lucky everyone has been understanding.

"It was just lovely to get the camera out and photograph a beautiful couple again," he said.

image copyrightJoe Short
image captionThe couple were serenaded by a friend as they walked down the grass aisle
image copyrightJoe Short
image captionOne of the family's dogs decided the marquee would make a good toilet
image copyrightJoe Short
image captionUnfortunately Grandma Viv had too much to drink at the reception and fell over
image copyrightJoe Short
image captionMr Short's daughter was delighted with the new additions to her toy box

Talking about the shoot, Mr Short said: "It was very hard to keep the entire congregation on its feet, especially when the wind was blowing.

"It was a nice break from the heaviness of what we've all had to deal with.

"A lot of people felt really quite down with the third lockdown and it was fun to take people away from it all just for a little moment.

"In a way it reminds people that it will be back and weddings will be special when they happen again."

image copyrightJoe Short
image captionMr Short described Reverend Bernie Beaver as "a charming and upbeat vicar"
image copyrightJoe Short
image captionTabitha's uncle Bob gave a speech at the reception afterwards
image copyrightJoe Short
image captionThe happy couple even recreated a famous scene from Dirty Dancing later on

.

