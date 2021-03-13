Bath and Wells bishop battling with leukaemia retires
A "dedicated" bishop has announced his retirement as he continues recovering from his cancer treatment.
The Bishop of Bath and Wells, the Right Reverend Peter Hancock, 65, has been receiving treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia since August 2020.
Bishop Peter said during his seven years leading the diocese he had met "so many inspiring, faithful, creative, and courageous people".
A farewell service for the bishop is being planned for 22 May.
'Shining a light'
"I don't yet know what lies ahead, but I am sure the Lord will continue to lead and guide me and provide opportunities for ministry and service in the future," he said.
"I remain hopeful and confident in his future for me."
In a letter to the church the bishop said he had hoped to return to work but doctors advised his recovery would take "many months" and he would be initially unable to lead services in public.
Bishop Peter represented the Church of England during the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).
Archbishop Justin Welby said: "I have got to know Peter well during his nearly four years as lead safeguarding bishop, where his commitment to changing the culture and shining a light in dark places was an inspiration to us all.
"He led the Church's response to IICSA, sitting through all three hearings. I know the enormous toll this took on him, but he always had the welfare of survivors at heart."
The Bishop of Taunton, the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley will continue to lead the diocese while the discernment for a new bishop begins.
She said: "Clearly it is with sadness that we hear the news that he will not be returning to minister as bishop amongst us.
"However, his recovery and health are of greater importance at this time and our prayers continue for Peter, Jane and the whole family."
