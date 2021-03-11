Graffiti artist JPS's work showcased on Google Maps
- Published
The work of street artist Jamie Scanlon - known as JPS - has been listed on Google Maps.
JPS, who grew up on Weston's Bournville Estate, said he battled addiction and suicidal thoughts in his teens.
But in 2009 he visited the infamous Banksy exhibition in Bristol and credits it with helping him to turn his life around.
The work of JPS can be seen on walls around Weston-super-Mare and Bristol and are searchable on street view.
JPS, who now lives in Germany, said he "never did drugs" until he moved closer to the centre of the Somerset town.
"I didn't see any of that when I was on the Bournville," he said.
"My mum was a good mum she kept us sheltered."
But by his late teens, he was battling his addictions and had reached a crossroads.
"You can just carry on doing what you've been doing for weeks, the drinking and the drugs," he said.
"Or you can do the hardest thing ever and actually try to make something of yourself and beat this."
Inspired by Banksy, he started painting his witty pieces on urban walls across Weston and in nearby Bristol.
Now the locations of more than 40 of his pieces, can be found on Google Maps by searching JPS Street Artist.
His said the biggest piece of street art he had completed to date was the "girl from the movie Kill Bill".
He said every year when the image is reposted online it "just goes crazy" and in some cases attracts about 175,000 likes.