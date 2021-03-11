Bath: Hospital A&E waits concern hospital inspectors
Concern about staffing levels and patients left waiting in ambulances have led to an accident an emergency department being told to improve.
Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited Bath's Royal United Hospital (RUH) earlier in the year.
They found social distancing was difficult due to the layout of the department and there was overcrowding at busy times.
A spokesperson for the RUH said they would "address" the findings.
Amanda Williams, the CQC's head of hospital inspection for the south, said: "High levels of demand on the emergency department were impacting on patient waiting times and we had concerns about staffing levels, particularly at night, and in the paediatric department."
'Good practice' examples
Inspectors found the service did not always have enough staff with the right qualifications or training to keep patients safe from avoidable harm.
There was a particular shortage of children's nurses.
Ms Williams added: "Yet despite these pressures, there were many examples of good practice. Leaders were aware of current challenges and were in the process of making improvements."
An RUH Trust spokesperson said: "We note and will address the CQC findings.
"Work is already well underway on a £2.5m building project that will further improve our emergency care facilities.
"This will increase capacity, enable patients to be seen quicker, and speed the flow of patients from ambulance to emergency department treatment."