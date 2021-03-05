Bleadon Quarry near Weston-super-Mare to become housing
More than 40 new homes are to be built in a former stone quarry.
Concrete manufacturers Marshalls Mono Ltd, who own Bleadon Quarry near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, are moving their operation to a bigger premises.
Permission for homes on the site, on Bridge Road, was first approved in 2016 but has since expired.
Revised plans approved by North Somerset Council on 1 March include 42 houses, 13 of which will be affordable homes.
Five units for businesses will also be built on the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Approving the application, North Somerset Council said: "The unique character of the site offers an opportunity to create a distinctive character that is reflective of its history, natural assets and visual containment.
"Whilst it is not the most sustainable location, the reuse of this industrial site is a beneficial use that will deliver much-needed housing including affordable housing."
One of the conditions of granting planning permission was that a children's play area should be included on the site.
Bleadon Parish Council agreed to support the revised planning application in August 2019.
The existing quarry buildings will be demolished to make way for the new development.