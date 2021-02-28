Bath Abbey: Switch to LEDs to showcase vaulted ceiling
- Published
A new LED lighting system is being installed at Bath Abbey to showcase the building's fan vaulted ceiling while also becoming more energy efficient.
More than 170 environmentally-friendly "softer, whiter lights" will replace electric down-lighters installed in the 500-year-old building in the 1990s.
It is part of a £19.3m scheme which has included installing under-floor heating that makes use of Bath's hot springs
It is hoped the lights will reduce the abbey's carbon footprint.
About 2,000 stones - including 891 ledgerstones - have recently been lifted and re-laid as part of the restoration of the building's historic floor.
The more "modern, energy-saving" lighting follows up the work, and is being installed to "highlight and enhance the abbey's beautiful interior".
The new set-up offers the option of having different coloured lights on the ceiling, allowing the abbey to adapt "to suit the occasion".
The abbey's rector, the Reverend Canon Guy Bridgewater, said: "It will really enhance the overall appearance of the abbey and bring out the best of the architecture while reducing energy consumption.
"This is all part of our efforts to restore and improve the abbey to create a welcoming, comfortable place for all our community, worshippers and visitors for years to come."