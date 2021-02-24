Disabled Somerset biker raises race funds after fire
A disabled motorcycle racer whose bike was destroyed in a fire has started a fundraising campaign to allow him to compete this season.
Chris Ganley from Clevedon lost his race bike and two other adapted motorbikes in a suspected arson attack at Bridgwater and Taunton College.
The 31-year-old army veteran had his lower left arm amputated after a motorbike crash in 2014.
He races in the Thundersport GB Championship which begins in May.
Mr Ganley said he was "devastated" by the loss of his bikes. They were kept at the college, where students help to maintain them and adapt bikes for amputee riders.
"I don't think it's really set in properly yet," he said. "I think my head is still spinning around, trying to work out how to get to a position where I can keep going forwards with it."
He said his aim was to be able to make the start of the upcoming season. "I've set up this crowd funder so I can get to the first race, it's just going to be a waiting game now," said the racer.
Mr Ganley has set a target of £10,000 to prepare a new bike for racing on May 1.
He said he has been overwhelmed by the response as donations amounted to more than £4,800 in six days.
"The generosity of people is amazing which just shows it's one person who has caused this but the majority are still good," said the army veteran.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with the fire that caused thousands of pounds of damage on February 18.